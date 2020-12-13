Kim Kardashian Takes 1st Step Towards DIVORCING Kanye West!!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have had a tough 2020, between Covid-19, Kanye’s mental health, and his presidential bid in the November elections,

There have been a ton of reports, all year, of a strained relationship. But a new report from People Magazine – the Kardashian’s favorite mag – is claiming that Kim is beginning to take steps to end her marriage.

Sources are now revealing that while the couple are still together, they “very much live separate lives.” The source said,

“Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his. Their lives don’t overlap much.”

They continued,

“Kim seems happy and is very focused on work and causes. She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform. This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her.”

The reality star most recently attempted to halt the execution of Brandon Bernard, but failed to convince Trump and the US District Court of the Southern District of Indiana to stay his execution.