Kelly Marie Tran Talk About Pressure Of Playing Raya

“Our stories are valid and we deserve to tell them in any way that we want to.”
She’s voicing Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess in Raya and the Last Dragon, which is scheduled to be released next year.
She previously played Rose Tico in Star Wars, which made her the first woman of color to play a lead character in the franchise.
Speaking at The Wrap‘s Power of Women Summit, Kelly talked about the pressure that comes with playing such a historic character, which she doesn’t necessarily agree with.
“It should not feel so precious that there is something like this that exists in the world,” she said. “There should just be so many. Do you know what I mean?”
Kelly continued making excellent points, acknowledging how grateful she is for the opportunity that a character like Raya represents, but also that such opportunities for BIPOC shouldn’t be such a rarity.
“Our stories are valid and we deserve to tell them in any way that we want to, and we deserve to tell them repeatedly from different angles. And it shouldn’t be just this one thing that we’re so desperate to grasp on to.”
I cannot stress enough just how RIGHT she is. Attention, studios: LISTEN TO KELLY MARIE TRAN. You can make more than one non-white movie per year!!!!!
