Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins NFL live stream: How to watch the game online

The Miami Dolphins are back to winning football games after taking down the Bengals last week, but things won’t be nearly as easy facing the Super-Bowl champion Chiefs on Sunday. In fact, the 11-1 Kansas City Chiefs will probably give the 8-4 Dolphins plenty of trouble. Here’s how to watch it live from anywhere.
Even if you’re not a Chiefs or a Dolphins fan, this is a game you’ll want to watch. That’s because the exciting Tua Tagavailoa will take on reigning MVP Pat Mahomes and the Super-Bowl defending Chiefs. These are two athletic, confident, elusive quarterbacks that can make magic happen at any moment, from any part of the field.
It’s obviously too early to remotely compare Tua to Pat Mahomes, but he’s shown flashes of greatness over the past few weeks, which is why he’s the Dolphins starting QB. Basically, this game should have several exciting moments and hopefully deliver some Top 10 highlights.
Fans and those watching should look out for two things. For starters, the Chiefs are #1 in the NFL for passing yards and overall yards per game. However, the second thing to watch out for is interceptions, on both sides of the ball. Both teams are in the top 5 for interceptions and the Dolphins have the longest active streak in the NFL for takeaways.
With that in mind, we feel like this game will come down to execution and ball security. After the Chiefs struggled to beat Denver last week, this matchup in Miami might be closer than people think. If I was a betting man, I’d take the Chiefs by only 3 points.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins: Where and when?
This game takes place in sunny Miami Florida, where both teams get to enjoy a Sunday afternoon matchup in 81-degree weather. The game kicks off at 1:00pm ET / 10am PT on CBS at Hard Rock Stadium.
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins online from outside your country
Those in Australia, Canada, the US, or the UK will get all the details in a moment. But first, for those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs through untraditional means, we can help.
In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) come in handy. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that’s back in your home country or any state so you can watch whatever game you want.
VPNs are easy to use and provide the added benefit of an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 choice thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. Use one on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you end up, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Chiefs game this weekend.
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins online in the U.S.
Gameday begins on CBS, making it easy for most fans to see. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into any CBS All Access app on various set-top boxes to catch the game, or on TV with cable. US fans can also use the Yahoo Sports and NFL mobile apps.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offers CBS. One of the many reasons we love FuboTV is that it delivers all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will air during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now, even this late in the season.
How to stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins live in the UK
If you’re a Chiefs fan living outside the US, don’t worry. Those in the UK can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which any fan will love.
Unfortunately, Sky Sports isn’t showing this game, but you can still watch Sunday’s battle with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to select blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone which shows every scoring play each Sunday. This is great as it shows the entire post-season. They have previous seasons and Super Bowls on demand, too.
As a reminder, if you’re not home in the UK but don’t want to miss the action, you can log into a UK IP address (or a US address) with a VPN to live stream the game just like you would if you were home.
How to stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins live in Canada
If you’re in chilly Canada, you’ll have access to most NFL games thanks to a sweet streaming deal DAZN has with the NFL. This streaming service offers exclusive live coverage of the entire regular season.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, which is quite the deal, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network, including Champions League Soccer and Premier League. Think about it!
How to stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins live in Australia
Lastly, Australian fans can catch multiple games throughout the year as well. NFL die-hards can watch Miami vs Kansas City on ESPN, as they own all the rights to the NFL in the region. That said, ESPN only shows select games each week so check your local listing. Quickly access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can check with Foxtel, as they have ESPN in several TV packages.
If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a starter package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL, so you can try it before you buy it.
