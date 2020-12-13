Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins NFL live stream: How to watch the game online

The Miami Dolphins are back to winning football games after taking down the Bengals last week, but things won’t be nearly as easy facing the Super-Bowl champion Chiefs on Sunday. In fact, the 11-1 Kansas City Chiefs will probably give the 8-4 Dolphins plenty of trouble. Here’s how to watch it live from anywhere.

Even if you’re not a Chiefs or a Dolphins fan, this is a game you’ll want to watch. That’s because the exciting Tua Tagavailoa will take on reigning MVP Pat Mahomes and the Super-Bowl defending Chiefs. These are two athletic, confident, elusive quarterbacks that can make magic happen at any moment, from any part of the field.

It’s obviously too early to remotely compare Tua to Pat Mahomes, but he’s shown flashes of greatness over the past few weeks, which is why he’s the Dolphins starting QB. Basically, this game should have several exciting moments and hopefully deliver some Top 10 highlights.

Fans and those watching should look out for two things. For starters, the Chiefs are #1 in the NFL for passing yards and overall yards per game. However, the second thing to watch out for is interceptions, on both sides of the ball. Both teams are in the top 5 for interceptions and the Dolphins have the longest active streak in the NFL for takeaways.

With that in mind, we feel like this game will come down to execution and ball security. After the Chiefs struggled to beat Denver last week, this matchup in Miami might be closer than people think. If I was a betting man, I’d take the Chiefs by only 3 points.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins: Where and when?

This game takes place in sunny Miami Florida, where both teams get to enjoy a Sunday afternoon matchup in 81-degree weather. The game kicks off at 1:00pm ET / 10am PT on CBS at Hard Rock Stadium.

