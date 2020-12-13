Kajal Aggarwal wishes his mother-in-law a happy birthday with these amazing clicks from her wedding

Last month, Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony. Since the actress got married in the middle of the pandemic, the actress had a private wedding ceremony with a limited list of guests, and therefore netizens got very few wedding photos.



Today the actress has taken to her social networks to wish her mother-in-law a happy birthday. For the special post, she has shared some incredible clicks with her mother-in-law on her wedding day, where the two women are shown bonding. The actress captioned the image saying, ‘I couldn’t be more grateful to have you in my life. Happy birthday mom!’

This is really sweet!



Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding photos may have been limited, but her honeymoon photos with husband Gautam Kitchlu attracted all eyes. The actress and her husband were seen enjoying their time in the Maldives.