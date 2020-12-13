Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards

WENN

The ‘Yummy’ singer and the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ actor have collected prizes at this year’s virtual YouTube Streamy Awards along with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

–

Justin Bieber, Will Smith, and Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s “Verzuz” online rap battle platform were among the big winners at the YouTube Streamy Awards on Saturday night (12Dec20).

The 10th anniversary prizegiving, highlighting the year’s best online content and creators, was held virtually with co-hosts Trixie Mattel and Katya surprising winners at their homes.

The full list of winners is:

Creator of the Year: MrBeast

Show of the Year: “ Instant Influencer with James Charles “

“ International: Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)

(Brazil) Breakout Creator: Charli D’Amelio

Collaboration: David Dobrik and Justin Bieber

and Crossover: Will Smith

First Person: Emma Chamberlain

Live Streamer: NICKMERCS

Indie Series: “ Chris and Jack “

“ Live Series: “ Verzuz “

“ Live Special: “ MrBeast ‘s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament “

“ Podcast: “ On Purpose with Jay Shetty “

“ Scripted Series: “ A Heist with Markiplier ” – Markiplier

” – Unscripted Series: “ UNHhhh ” – WOWPresents

” – WOWPresents Animated: “ Jaiden Animations “

“ Beauty: James Charles

Comedy: Sarah Cooper

Commentary: ContraPoints

Dance: BFunk

Documentary: “ The Secret Life of Lele Pons “

“ Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye

Food: Tabitha Brown

Gaming: Dream

Health and Wellness: Chloe Ting

Kids and Family: Ryan’s World

Learning and Education: Mark Rober

Lifestyle: Larray

News: HasanAbi

ports: Ryan Garcia

Technology: Marques Brownlee

Cinematography: Peter McKinnon

Editing: Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul

– Visual and Special Effects: Aaron Benitez – “ Aaron’s Animals “

– “ “ Writing: CalebCity – CalebCity

– Streamys Fan Award: Creator Squad – 2HYPE

SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS:

Company or Brand: Barbie – Career of the Year (Mattel); Dave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment (Tastemade), and Lyft – “ Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys ” ( LyftUp)

” ( LyftUp) Creator: The Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE; MrBeast – Feeding America Food Drive, and Nabela Noor – NoorHouse

– Feeding America Food Drive, and Nabela Noor – NoorHouse Nonprofit or NGO: Arbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees (MrBeast and Mark Rober); COVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream ( Post Malone )

x Tribute – Livestream ( ) Equal Justice Initiative – “Bear Witness, Take Action” (YouTube Originals)

BRAND AWARDS: