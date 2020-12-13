Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards

The ‘Yummy’ singer and the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ actor have collected prizes at this year’s virtual YouTube Streamy Awards along with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.
Justin Bieber, Will Smith, and Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s “Verzuz” online rap battle platform were among the big winners at the YouTube Streamy Awards on Saturday night (12Dec20).
The 10th anniversary prizegiving, highlighting the year’s best online content and creators, was held virtually with co-hosts Trixie Mattel and Katya surprising winners at their homes.
The full list of winners is:
- Creator of the Year: MrBeast
- Show of the Year: “Instant Influencer with James Charles“
- International: Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)
- Breakout Creator: Charli D’Amelio
- Collaboration: David Dobrik and Justin Bieber
- Crossover: Will Smith
- First Person: Emma Chamberlain
- Live Streamer: NICKMERCS
- Indie Series: “Chris and Jack“
- Live Series: “Verzuz“
- Live Special: “MrBeast‘s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament“
- Podcast: “On Purpose with Jay Shetty“
- Scripted Series: “A Heist with Markiplier” – Markiplier
- Unscripted Series: “UNHhhh” – WOWPresents
- Animated: “Jaiden Animations“
- Beauty: James Charles
- Comedy: Sarah Cooper
- Commentary: ContraPoints
- Dance: BFunk
- Documentary: “The Secret Life of Lele Pons“
- Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye
- Food: Tabitha Brown
- Gaming: Dream
- Health and Wellness: Chloe Ting
- Kids and Family: Ryan’s World
- Learning and Education: Mark Rober
- Lifestyle: Larray
- News: HasanAbi
- ports: Ryan Garcia
- Technology: Marques Brownlee
- Cinematography: Peter McKinnon
- Editing: Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul
- Visual and Special Effects: Aaron Benitez – “Aaron’s Animals“
- Writing: CalebCity – CalebCity
- Streamys Fan Award: Creator Squad – 2HYPE
SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS:
- Company or Brand: Barbie – Career of the Year (Mattel); Dave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment (Tastemade), and Lyft – “Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys” ( LyftUp)
- Creator: The Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE; MrBeast – Feeding America Food Drive, and Nabela Noor – NoorHouse
- Nonprofit or NGO: Arbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees (MrBeast and Mark Rober); COVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream (Post Malone)
- Equal Justice Initiative – “Bear Witness, Take Action” (YouTube Originals)
BRAND AWARDS:
- Agency of the Year: BEN
- Brand of the Year: Netflix
- Brand Engagement: “100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal” – Cash App
- Branded Content: Series: “Under a Rock with Tig Notaro” – Amazon Alexa (Funny Or Die)
- Branded Content: Video: “We Lost A FaZe Member” – G FUEL (FaZe Clan)
- Creator Product: Chamberlain Coffee – Emma Chamberlain
- Influencer Campaign: “#ALLNIGHTERLEGEND” – Urban Decay
- Multi-Platform Campaign: Disney+ Launch
- Social Good Campaign: “Seize the Awkward” – The Jed Foundation