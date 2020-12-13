Joe Burns needs a break from cricket says Mark Taylor

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor knows exactly what out-of-form opener Joe Burns is going through, and the best way to deal with his horror run of form.

Burns has scored just 62 runs in innings this season, making him virtually unpickable for this week’s opening Test against India.

His four innings for Australia A against India make for grim reading heading into four Tests against the same opponent, having been dismissed for 4, 0, 0 and 1.

Taylor, who endured his own form slump in 1996-97, said selectors will have to look elsewhere for the first Test.

“I don’t think you can pick Joe for Adelaide,” he told Wide World of Sports.

“I was thinking back to the run of outs I had many years ago and trying to relate that to what Joe is going through. Everyone has it at some point of their career.

“The worry for Joe is that he’s now coming into a series with no form and no confidence. He’s just had two games against the Indians and made five runs.

Joe Burns leaves the SCG after being dismissed against India. (Getty)

“What he needs is a bit of a break, he doesn’t need to be going into a Test series against India.”

Taylor said the hardest part of a form slump is dealing with the feeling that every innings you play is being heavily scrutinised.

“It’s not fun, I can tell you. You start thinking about all the wrong things, rather than what you do when you’re in form, which is just to walk out and bat. You’re not worried about what people are thinking or what headline might be written,” he explained.

“I’ve got no doubt Joe is walking out to bat thinking, ‘I’ve got to make runs, I can’t afford to nick one, I can’t afford to do this, I can’t afford to do that, the selectors are watching’.

Will Pucovski and Joe Burns batting together against India. (Getty)

“All of these things would be going through his mind, which makes the thinking very clouded. Then the feet don’t move, the confidence is gone and you just find ways to get out.

“It’s very hard to clear the mind and watch the ball and hit it. One way out of it is to be super aggressive, which is not going to be easy in Adelaide with a pink ball and a day-night Test.”

Taylor, who captained Australia in 50 of his 104 Tests, believes Burns would benefit from a complete break from the game.

“He actually probably needs a couple of weeks of not playing,” the former skipper said.

“I remember Neil Marks, my mentor as a young player, once told me to get my bat, pads and gloves, put them in my bag and stick them under the bed and go and play golf for a couple of weeks.

Mark Taylor celebrates his drought-breaking century against England in 1997. (AAP)

“That would be the best thing for Joe to do, because his mind is probably muddled.”

With David Warner injured, Will Pucovski ruled out with concussion and Burns unable to make a run, Australia’s opening stocks are suddenly looking thin.

Marcus Harris seems certain to play his first Test since the 2019 Ashes, with a number of options to partner him at the top of the order.

Taylor indicated that if Cameron Green overcomes his concussion, he’d slot in at No.6, with the rest of the batsmen moving up a spot and Marnus Labuschagne opening.

Cameron Green celebrates his century for Western Australia against NSW. (Getty)

However, if Green is also ruled out, Taylor says a couple of veterans should be considered.

“If Green’s not available, I wouldn’t be against thinking about Shaun Marsh or Usman Khawaja for a one-off game,” he explained.

“It’s a bit of a sideways move, but you know you’re going to get Warner back, hopefully for Melbourne or Sydney, and he’ll obviously walk straight back in. If you need a stop-gap opener, that could easily be a senior player like Marsh or Khawaja, which allows you to leave the rest of the order untouched.”

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!