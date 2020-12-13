Jim Cramer bought Bitcoin while ‘off nicely from the top’ in $17,000s By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Three months after seemingly changing course on crypto, the outspoken host of ’s Mad Money is claiming he made a well-timed investment on Friday.

In an interview with TheStreet, Jim Cramer says he purchased Bitcoin (BTC) Friday morning when the price dipped under $18,000. The Mad Money host added he was treating the crypto asset as any other investment in a diverse portfolio.