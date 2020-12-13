Jamie Dornan Glad ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ Co-Star Emily Blunt Hasn’t Seen ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

WENN/FayesVision

The Christian Grey actor seems to be embarrassed by his role in the BDSM romance movies as he told his co-star he’s ‘very relieved’ she hasn’t seen any of the films.

Jamie Dornan was “very relieved” when his “Wild Mountain Thyme” co-star Emily Blunt told him she hadn’t seen “Fifty Shades of Grey“.

The actor starred as Christian Grey, who embarks on a sadomasochistic relationship with Dakota Johnson‘s character Anastasia Steele in the film trilogy, and it appears it’s not a role he’s proud of.

When his latest co-star confessed she hadn’t seen any of the films, he was thrilled.

Blunt, who plays the love interest of Jamie’s character in John Patrick Shanley‘s new drama, said, “Jamie was quite relieved that I had never seen the Fifty Shades films. And I hadn’t read the book. So I just said, ‘I’m so sorry. I’ve never seen those films’. And he goes, ‘I am very relieved.’ ”

“I’d seen Jamie on The Fall and I’d seen him in Private War, and that was it really. So I didn’t have any sort of perception of him being this, you know, whatever Christian Grey was.”

Dornan has made it clear his time on the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise is over, adding, “I was ready to move on from this crazy chapter in my life. No matter who I was playing, I don’t think I’d want to play a character for multiple, multiple films. I think I’d just get really bored of that.”

The BDSM romance movie about Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele is based on a book which originally started as a “Twilight” fanfiction. The first “Fifty Shades” movie came out in 2015, followed by a second movie in 2017 and a third and final one in 2018.