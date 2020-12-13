James Corden Faces Backlash For Role In The Prom

“James Corden’s performance is grossly inappropriate.”
This week, Netflix released The Prom, a musical that follows a group of theater stars who swarm a high school to help a girl who wants to take her girlfriend to prom. It stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, and James Corden.
James — who is straight and married to Julia Carey — plays Barry Glickman, a gay man and Broadway actor.
Keep in mind, there are still gay men who are not cast in movies because of their sexuality, while straight men playing gay characters are praised and win awards.
James’ performance was seen as offensive and ripe with stereotypes.
In general, people were upset that a straight actor was hired to play a gay man in the movie.
This person called James’ performance “grossly inappropriate.”
Another person called out the irony of James Corden’s “homophobic” rendition of a man in a musical that focuses on gay rights.
People also pointed out how hiring a straight actor to play a gay man just leads to straight people acting out stereotypes and tropes when depicting a gay character:
In conclusion, this person sums up my thoughts on the entire situation:
