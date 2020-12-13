Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.95% By .com

Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.95%



.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 0.95% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Melisron (TASE:), which rose 4.60% or 740 points to trade at 16840 at the close. Meanwhile, Matrix (TASE:) added 3.69% or 258 points to end at 7258 and Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:) was up 3.64% or 710 points to 20200 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which fell 3.29% or 50 points to trade at 1472 at the close. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (TASE:) declined 3.05% or 1130 points to end at 35910 and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) was down 2.19% or 76 points to 3393.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 279 to 129 and 18 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 0.49% or 0.23 to $46.55 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 0.54% or 0.27 to hit $49.98 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.34% or 6.30 to trade at $1843.70 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.17% to 3.2569, while EUR/ILS fell 0.02% to 3.9451.

The US Dollar Index Futures was unchanged 0.00% at 90.924.