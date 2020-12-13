Is Austin Hooper playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Browns

Austin Hooper isn’t exactly a household NFL name, but given the sorry state of the tight end position this year, it’s possible some owners are still counting on him in fantasy leagues. At least, they were prior to Hooper missing practice because of a neck injury and being declared “questionable” for Monday night’s game against the Ravens. With every matchup from here on out being a must-win for fantasy owners, Hooper presents a major risk unless we get some positive injury updates from Cleveland.

We’ll continue to update this post with news on Hooper up until the active/inactive report comes out on Monday at about 6:45 p.m. ET. For all the latest fantasy updates, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

Is Austin Hooper playing on Monday night?

Hooper (neck) failed to practice this week, and despite being officially listed as “questionable” for Monday’s game against the Ravens, it seems likely that he’s closer to “doubtful.”

The Browns are unsure how Hooper injured himself, which also isn’t a good sign. Fantasy owners shouldn’t hold out for him, as he really hasn’t done much since returning from his appendectomy (eight catches, 81 yards, TD in four games) and Baltimore is slightly above average against TEs.

If Hooper is out, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku will split reps at TE. Both have legit touchdown upside, but given the uncertainty of this situation and the relatively low volume both figure to receive, fantasy owners shouldn’t be counting on them either.