Ian Poulter not amused by Henrik Stenson’s hilarious stolen keys prank

Golf stars aren’t all etiquette, after all. Henrik Stenson recently pulled off a hilarious prank on Ian Poulter, but Poulter wasn’t that amused.

During the DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, Stenson stole Poulter’s car keys and filmed him in the parking lot searching for them.

“He’s looking. We all know the feeling,” Stenson said in the video he posted to Twitter on Sunday. “He’s going to be looking for a while. Of course, he’s going to be upset with me, that’s the whole point!”

Poulter eventually realized he’d been pranked when Stenson texted a selfie with the car keys in his mouth.

Here’s the video:

Judging by his language, it’s safe to say Poulter did not find the prank funny — and we can’t wait to see how he will retaliate with a prank of his own in the future.