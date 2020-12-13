Hundreds of Students Feared Missing After Attack at Nigeria School

Hundreds of students in Nigeria are feared missing after gunmen stormed a secondary school in the northern state of Katsina, news agencies and the Nigerian authorities said.

Gunmen rushed into the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, shooting AK-47 rifles into the air and rounding up students, the police in Katsina said.

It was unclear how many students had been kidnapped. Witnesses and officials have estimated that the school typically holds 800 to 1,200 students. More than 200 students who were abducted were rescued, Isah Gambo, a police spokesman, said Saturday in a statement.

But about 400 students remained unaccounted for, a parent and school employee told the Reuters news agency, and the authorities, including the army and air force, were working to get the missing students back.