How US FinCEN became a honeypot for sensitive personal data, a situation made worse by the banking industry's defensive filing of suspicious activity reports (Benjamin Powers/CoinDesk)

How US FinCEN became a honeypot for sensitive personal data, a situation made worse by the banking industry’s defensive filing of suspicious activity reports — If a despotic government’s bank transactions can be leaked, so can yours. — That’s perhaps the most overlooked yet unsettling implication …
