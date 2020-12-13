How to share tweets to Snapchat with Twitter iOS app

Snapchat and Twitter have worked together to bring a handy new integration to Apple users. Instead of having to rely on sharing screenshots of tweets on Snapchat, users can now share tweets directly from the Twitter iOS app to Snapchat Stories, here’s how it works.

The new feature is rolling out starting today and means Twitter users can seamlessly and natively share tweets to Snapchat Stories without giving up access to the camera or the rest of Snapchat’s creative tools.

Twitter and Snapchat shared more details on the new feature today:

Now more than ever, people are coming to Twitter to see and talk about what’s happening in the world. Sometimes a Tweet is so important or so funny that it needs to be shared outside of Twitter, and we’ve seen a trend in people taking the time to screenshot and crop Tweets in order to post them on Snapchat But that conversation shouldn’t only live in one place – it should be wherever you want to talk about it. Today’s update makes it easier and faster to share Tweets to Snapchat and connects more people to the conversations happening on Twitter. This is the first time a Tweet can be shared visually to Stories, while still accessing the Camera and full suite of Snapchat Creative Tools for self expression. Viewers in Snapchat can tap the attachment to view the Tweet and replies directly in Twitter.

For now the feature is just available on iOS but will come to Android “soon.”

Here’s how to share tweets to Snapchat from the Twitter app:

Twitter and Snapchat shared step-by-step details on how to use the new feature:

Tap the share icon on the public tweet. (Note: A protected tweet cannot be shared.) Tap the Snapchat icon on the bottom horizontal scroll of icons. If you’re signed into the Snapchat app on your device and not in the middle of creating a Snap, the Snapchat app will open directly to the Camera and the tweet you want to share will appear on top of the Camera as an immovable sticker. If you want to use a Lens, tap the screen to activate the Lens Carousel. Once you take your Snap (as a video or a photo), you can pinch to move and resize the tweet sticker. More Snapchat Creative Tools can be used at this point including: captions, stickers, Bitmojis, Cameos and Filters. Tap the blue send button in the bottom right corner to share with individuals or groups or to post to your Story for all your friends to see. People will be able to see the Tweet as a sticker in your Snap and can swipe up to go to Twitter to view the Tweet and all of the replies.

