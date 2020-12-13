Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Some Samsung phones on Telus’ network are getting Android 11 on December 15

Canadian wireless industry contributed $74.5 billion to economy in 2019: CWTA

Uber launches in Halifax with restrictions amid pandemic

Ontario government makes sale of alcohol with takeout, delivery orders permanent

LCBO pauses partnership with SkipTheDishes after Ontario government intervenes

Netflix shares subscriber viewing habits in Canada for 2020

Apple Maps now features better road coverage, pedestrian data and navigation in Canada

Disney+’s new ‘Star’ tier launches in Canada on February 23

Raya and the Last Dragon will release on Disney+ and theatres simultaneously in Canada

Canada had the third fastest 5G median download speed of G7 countries in 2020: report

Latest CRTC report shows price decline for most communications services

Here are some tips on how to get the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in Canada

Toronto-made Echo Generation gets free Xbox, PC demo for The Game Awards

Apple officially announces over-ear AirPods Max for $779

Xplornet selects Ericsson as its 5G technology supplier

Telus to provide eligible seniors with free phones, subsidized rate plans

Apple’s Fitness+ subscription service launches December 14

Apple Watch ‘Family Setup’ is launching in Canada with Bell soon

Uber selling its autonomous driving unit to Aurora Innovation

