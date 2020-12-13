Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Some Samsung phones on Telus’ network are getting Android 11 on December 15
- Canadian wireless industry contributed $74.5 billion to economy in 2019: CWTA
- Uber launches in Halifax with restrictions amid pandemic
- Ontario government makes sale of alcohol with takeout, delivery orders permanent
- LCBO pauses partnership with SkipTheDishes after Ontario government intervenes
- Netflix shares subscriber viewing habits in Canada for 2020
- Apple Maps now features better road coverage, pedestrian data and navigation in Canada
- Disney+’s new ‘Star’ tier launches in Canada on February 23
- Raya and the Last Dragon will release on Disney+ and theatres simultaneously in Canada
- Canada had the third fastest 5G median download speed of G7 countries in 2020: report
- Latest CRTC report shows price decline for most communications services
- Here are some tips on how to get the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in Canada
- Toronto-made Echo Generation gets free Xbox, PC demo for The Game Awards
- Apple officially announces over-ear AirPods Max for $779
- Xplornet selects Ericsson as its 5G technology supplier
- Telus to provide eligible seniors with free phones, subsidized rate plans
- Apple’s Fitness+ subscription service launches December 14
- Apple Watch ‘Family Setup’ is launching in Canada with Bell soon
- Uber selling its autonomous driving unit to Aurora Innovation
