Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Some Samsung phones on Telus’ network are getting Android 11 on December 15
  • Canadian wireless industry contributed $74.5 billion to economy in 2019: CWTA
  • Uber launches in Halifax with restrictions amid pandemic
  • Ontario government makes sale of alcohol with takeout, delivery orders permanent
  • LCBO pauses partnership with SkipTheDishes after Ontario government intervenes
  • Netflix shares subscriber viewing habits in Canada for 2020
  • Apple Maps now features better road coverage, pedestrian data and navigation in Canada
  • Disney+’s new ‘Star’ tier launches in Canada on February 23
  • Raya and the Last Dragon will release on Disney+ and theatres simultaneously in Canada
  • Canada had the third fastest 5G median download speed of G7 countries in 2020: report
  • Latest CRTC report shows price decline for most communications services
  • Here are some tips on how to get the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in Canada
  • Toronto-made Echo Generation gets free Xbox, PC demo for The Game Awards
  • Apple officially announces over-ear AirPods Max for $779
  • Xplornet selects Ericsson as its 5G technology supplier
  • Telus to provide eligible seniors with free phones, subsidized rate plans
  • Apple’s Fitness+ subscription service launches December 14
  • Apple Watch ‘Family Setup’ is launching in Canada with Bell soon
  • Uber selling its autonomous driving unit to Aurora Innovation

