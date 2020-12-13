Here are the top 10 books blockchain thought leaders recommend in 2020 By Cointelegraph

Here are the top 10 books blockchain thought leaders recommend in 2020
With the continuous lockdowns and travel advisories brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 seems to be a perfect year for discovering and reading new books.
As such, Cointelegraph collected a list of non-crypto-related book recommendations from 10 of the biggest thought leaders in the blockchain space. Sheila Warren, Caitlin Long, Alex Mashinsky, Tim Draper and others all chimed in to share their favorite or most interesting reads, demonstrating how their worldviews and perspectives have been shaped through literature.
“The Secrets of Spies” by Heather Vescent, Adrian Gilbert and Rob Colson
“Pedagogy of the Oppressed” by Paolo Freire
“Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline
“When Money Dies” by Adam Fergusson
“Truman” by David McCullough
“The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald
“Providence” by Max Barry
“Prodigal Genius: The Life of Nikola Tesla (NASDAQ:)” by John J. O’Neill
“Orbiting the Giant Hairball: A Corporate Fool’s Guide to Surviving with Grace” by Gordon MacKenzie
“The Box” by Marc Levinson
