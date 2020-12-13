Grimes And Elon Musk 2020 Best Moments

What a year for these two. What a year!

Congratulations are in order for Grimes and Elon Musk. They are, by far, the most chaotic couple of 2020!


Taylor Hill / Getty Images

I was going to give this *prestigious* title to the shitshow that is/was Darcey and Tom from 90 Day, but I think Grimes and Elon *just* beat them out.

In celebration of their weird-ass 2020, let’s countdown some of their “finest” moments.


Robyn Beck / Getty Images

Coming in at #22 is Elon Musk, on March 6, literally right before the shutdowns, saying “The coronavirus panic is dumb.”

At #21 we have Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation inviting Elon to check out the pyramids after he tweeted that “Aliens built the pyramids obv.”

I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you &amp; Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you 🚀. @elonmusk https://t.co/Xlr7EoPXX4

At #20 is Grimes showing us her “Pregnancy Skincare & Psychedelic Makeup Routine” for Vogue.

This is honestly one of my favorite YouTube videos of the year. You really get a sense of who Grimes is from this video. Also I lose it every time she just starts drawing on her forehead.

At #19 we have Elon saying “FREE AMERICA NOW” during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic.

Which brings us to #18, Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan, taking him down for saying it.

@elonmusk How incredibly irresponsible of you.... and you think you are a person of science and technology... you're a disgrace.... and now I have to get rid of my TESLAs... oh well...oh... and you clearly are not very smart! #BoycottTesla

Probably the most random interaction of the year.

At #17 is this picture of a knife that Grimes has in her wall as a decoration.

#16 is another profound Elon tweet.

#15 is this tweet from Elon saying he’s gonna sell all of his physical possessions.

#14 is this tweet from Grimes comparing having a baby to the dark souls of Tamagotchis.

At #13 is the public fight Elon and Grimes got over pronouns.

As we all know, couples that fight publicly on Twitter stay together <3.

#12 is the first picture of their baby!

#11 is this picture of Elon and the baby that is captioned in German, “The baby cannot use a spoon yet.”

Coming in at #10 is Elon tweeting his support for Kanye West’s presidential bid.

And at #9 is Elon saying Ghislaine Maxwell photobombed him at the Vanity Fair party.

@HandleOfRy Don’t know Ghislaine at all. She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago. Real question is why VF invited her in the first place 🤔

At #8 we have this July 1 picture of America’s favorite duo: Kanye and Elon.

They’re perfect for each other.

And at #7 we have Grimes’ reflection in that glass tank thing behind them.

#5 is when Elon revealed baby X’s name for the first time.

#4 is when Grimes told us how to pronounce it.

#3 was when Grimes explained what it actually meant.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️ •Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &amp;/or Artificial intelligence) •A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍 + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (⚔️🐁 metal rat)

#2 is Elon correcting Grimes about the name of their child publicly on Twitter.

@elonmusk I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound 🦔

This kind of encompasses their whole relationship to me.

And coming in at #1 is this Instagram interaction Grimes had with random people about how she had to change the baby name because it broke California laws and because Roman numerals look better.


The conclusion to this whole baby name journey and an obvious end to this post/year.

