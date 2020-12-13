Grace Millane’s killer ‘shouldn’t be protected’ by suppression order

Well-known businessman Leo Molloy said the man who killed British backpacker Grace Millane has “no rights” and shouldn’t be protected.

Grace, 21, was murdered sometime between December 1 and 2, 2018, by a man she met on a Tinder date in Auckland’s CBD.

Grace Millane died around her 22nd birthday in New Zealand. (AAP)

Molloy, who owns HeadQuarters bar on Auckland’s Viaduct, admitted breaching the suppression order and is set to be sentenced at the Auckland District Court this week.

A number of others were warned by the police for breaching the suppression order, but Molloy is the only person to be charged.

Court documents released to Stuff show Molloy posted on the NZ Premier Racing Community website on November 22, 2019 while the jury was still deliberating.

The last known sighting of Grace Millane was at about 9.40pm when she was captured on CCTV entering CityLife hotel with the accused. (Skycity/Stuff)

Luminol to highlight the alleged blood stains on the floor of the apartment of a 27-year-old male accused of murdering Grace Millane. (Supplied)

Molloy started a post on a forum called ‘Main Street Cafe’ at 4.54pm titled: “This is Grace Mullane (sic) murderer”.

“I put it here because this forum has the traffic and people need to know,” the post said.

About 5.55pm, the defendant was found guilty of murdering Grace.

Molloy then posted again under his ‘poundforpound’ username at 8.58pm naming the man.

A suitcase found in the apartment of the 27-year-old accused. (Supplied)

Other comments made by Molloy cannot be published as they would be in breach of the suppression order.

Molloy said Grace’s killer had “no rights”, according to the court documents.

“Why should he be protected when this poor little girl wasn’t, and her family wasn’t.”

Earlier this year, Molloy was fined $15,000 and disqualified from racing after comments he made on the Race Cafe website insulting a racing investigator.

He has previously admitted three breaches of a similar nature for using insulting and abusive language towards a senior official in 2013.