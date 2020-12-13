Google Drive for Android and iOS to get new search bar features

Google is rolling out new features for Google Drive on Android and iOS to improve the search experience for users.
“We’re launching new features for the Google Drive mobile apps that will help you search more quickly and efficiently,” the search giant outlined in a blog post.
Users will soon be able to see and re-run recent desktop and mobile searches. Another new feature will let users view and select suggestions as they type, including suggestions for people, past searches, and keywords, along with recently accessed files.
Google says that finding files quickly and easily and your phone helps ensure that users can share, review and collaborate wherever they are.
“With changes in working patterns due to COVID-19, more people need to get work done even when they’re away from their desk,” Google notes.
These new features are expected to roll out to all Google Workspace and G Suite users as a server-side switch over the next few days. Google notes that it will only be available to users with the latest versions of the Drive Android and iOS apps.
Source: Google