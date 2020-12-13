Google adds 50 more augmented reality animals to Search

Google has added 50 new augmented reality animals to Search that you can now virtually view through your phone.
“Search for your favourite animal on your Google mobile app, tap ‘View in 3D’ to see them in your space,” the tech giant tweeted.
Some of the new animals you can view include a donkey, cat, giraffe, hippo, bulldog, zebra, red panda, coyote and hamster. Earlier this year, compiled a list of all the other animals you can view.
Hip(po), hip(po), hooray! 🦛 There are 50 new AR animals to discover on Search. Search for your favorite animal on your Google mobile app, tap “View in 3D” to see them in your space and don’t forget to share your best creations with #Google3D. pic.twitter.com/u80Mn7wi1z
— Google (@Google) December 11, 2020
Google’s AR capabilities will work on most, but not all devices. If you have an Android phone, you’ll need one that supports ARCore. You can find a full list of supported devices available here.
Earlier this year in September, Google launched 37 cultural heritage virtual experiences, which included Toronto’s Fort York National Historic Site. Other sites from around the world that you can visit include the Moai statues of Ahu Ature Huki, Rapa Nui (Easter Island), the Brandenburg Gate in Germany, or the Maya pyramid of Chichén Itzá in Mexico.
This could be a fun pastime for children stuck at home amid the pandemic and could also be a fun learning activity for them to discover more creatures.
Source: Google