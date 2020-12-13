Gigi Hadid’s Spicy Vodka Pasta Trivia Quiz

What type of pasta is used?

Is pasta water used in the sauce?

What type of cheese is added to the sauce?

Is butter added to the sauce?

What spice is added to the sauce?

Which alcohol is used?

Next, tomato paste and what other ingredient are added?

What two ingredients are sautéed in the oil?

What type of oil is used?

This is a recipe you don’t want to mess up.

Tasty

Get all the best Tasty recipes in your inbox! Sign up for the Tasty newsletter today!