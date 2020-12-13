Gigi Hadid’s Spicy Vodka Pasta Trivia Quiz

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

This is a recipe you don’t want to mess up.

  1. What type of oil is used?

    Getty Images

  2. What two ingredients are sautéed in the oil?

    Getty Images

  3. Next, tomato paste and what other ingredient are added?

    Getty Images

  4. Which alcohol is used?

    Getty Images

  5. What spice is added to the sauce?

    Getty Images

  6. Is butter added to the sauce?

    Getty Images

  7. What type of cheese is added to the sauce?

    Getty Images

  8. Is pasta water used in the sauce?

    Getty Images

  9. What type of pasta is used?

    Getty Images

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR