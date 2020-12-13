George Clooney On Wishing He Didn’t Make Batman & Robin

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

“I wouldn’t do it at all.”

Batman & Robin: So bad it’s good? So bad it’s…bad? Either way, the 1997 film is endlessly memorable for all its silliness. Just watch this video of all the puns that Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarznegger) says in the movie. It’s ridiculous.

View this video on YouTube


Warner Bros. / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Batman & Robin also marked Clooney’s one and only bow as Bruce Wayne — and more than 20 years later, it’s obvious that he’s still feeling some regrets.


Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

In an interview with The Guardian promoting Clooney’s new film The Midnight Sky, the 59-year-old actor was asked if there’s anything he’d do differently in his younger career. Want to guess what he said?

“Now, the obvious answer to your question would be to joke, Batman & Robin,” Clooney said, before adding: “And I wouldn’t do it at all.”


Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection


Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

This time around, however, Clooney was more reflective about making the film and what he learned from the experience.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“I learned that if you’re gonna be held responsible for a film, instead of just being an actor in that film, you’d better pick better films,” he admitted.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

It seems like Clooney learned that lesson well, since his post-Batman & Robin career has been filled with prestigious, award-winning roles. But don’t get it twisted, George: We’ll never forget about you rocking the Batsuit. Ever.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR