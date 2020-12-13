Florida out of top 10 in AP Top 25 after loss to LSU

The Florida Gators are no longer a top 10 team in The Associated Press’ Top 25.

Florida fell from No. 6 to No. 11 after an upsetting 37-34 loss to the unranked LSU Tigers on Saturday. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, who is a Heisman Trophy favorite, did everything he could to try and pull out a win for Florida, throwing for 474 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for two scores.

The Gators have one game remaining against the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide next weekend. While the team’s College Football Playoff hopes are slim, they could still have a shot if they somehow take down Nick Saban’s squad.

Despite Florida dropping out of the top 10, the top five stayed the same. The Crimson Tide, who ranked supreme, are followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A,amp;M.

Another notable jump came from Coastal Carolina, who moved into the No. 9 spot after beating the Troy Trojans 42-38 on Saturday to move to 11-0 on the year.

Here’s the full AP Top 25: