Florida out of top 10 in AP Top 25 after loss to LSU

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

The Florida Gators are no longer a top 10 team in The Associated Press’ Top 25. 

Florida fell from No. 6 to No. 11 after an upsetting 37-34 loss to the unranked LSU Tigers on Saturday. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, who is a Heisman Trophy favorite, did everything he could to try and pull out a win for Florida, throwing for 474 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for two scores. 

The Gators have one game remaining against the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide next weekend. While the team’s College Football Playoff hopes are slim, they could still have a shot if they somehow take down Nick Saban’s squad.

Despite Florida dropping out of the top 10, the top five stayed the same. The Crimson Tide, who ranked supreme, are followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A,amp;M. 

Another notable jump came from Coastal Carolina, who moved into the No. 9 spot after beating the Troy Trojans 42-38 on Saturday to move to 11-0 on the year. 

Here’s the full AP Top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Texas A,amp;M
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Indiana
  8. Iowa State
  9. Coastal Carolina
  10. Georgia
  11. Florida
  12. Oklahoma
  13. USC
  14. BYU
  15. Northwestern
  16. North Carolina
  17. Louisiana
  18. Iowa
  19. Miami
  20. Tulsa
  21. Texas
  22. Liberty
  23. Buffalo
  24. NC State
  25. San Jose State

