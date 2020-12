Florida defensive back Marco Wilson cost his team badly with a stupid penalty committed late in the Gators’ upset loss to LSU on Saturday night.

Florida and LSU were tied at 34 with 2:08 left in the game. The Tigers had a 3rd-and-10 at their 25 and threw a dump-off pass that only gained a few yards. Wilson was one of the players who made the stop on Kole Taylor.

Wilson then grabbed Taylor’s shoe and chucked it about 20 yards down the field.