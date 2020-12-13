Flooding in parts of Brisbane as king tide combines with severe weather

Homes and businesses are preparing to be inundated as f looding lashes parts of Brisbane .

A king tide, combined with heavy rain and strong winds, is causing the mass rain event up the east coast.

Waves are breaching shoreline barriers at Cleveland and Wynnum, on Brisbane’s Bayside, with water running over a road and into front yards.

A houseboat has also run aground after washing ashore at Thompson’s Beach at Victoria Point.

A houseboat washed ashore and stranded in waters off Queensland. ()

Water has entered front yards at Wynnum. (Nine)

A number of roads near creeks and the Brisbane River have also gone under.

Water is spilling across an intersection in Teneriffe, just north of the CBD, while there’s reports of water over the left and right lanes on Ann Street in Fortitude Valley.

Water is spilling across an intersection at Teneriffe. (Nine)

A king tide peaked at 10am in south east Queensland, with a marine wind warning also current for Moreton Bay.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QGES) commissioner Greg Leach urged motorists not to drive through flooded roads.

“If you come across flood water please don’t drive-through flood water,” he said.

“It’s dangerous – you don’t know what’s going on underneath the water.”

A motorists drives through flood water at Cleveland. (Nine)

As much as 100mm of rain is expected in Brisbane today with up to 200mm likely for the Gold Coast hinterland.