Flood-hit areas brace for more rain

There are severe weather warnings in place for much of the east coast as northern NSW and south-eastern Queensland are battered with wild weather.

The Tweed River has overflowed, causing flash flooding in the area, and all beaches on the Gold Coast remain closed.

Byron Bay’s Main Beach has been swallowed by the sea with dangerous coastal erosion downing trees and threatening waterfront properties.

There is severe flooding in Brisbane and the surrounding suburbs. ()

A houseboat washed ashore and stranded in waters off Queensland. ()

Many people have been rescued from floodwaters in recent days. ()

Waves are breaching shoreline barriers at Cleveland, on Brisbane’s Bayside, with water running over a road and into front yards.

A number of roads near creeks and the Brisbane River have also gone under.

Water is spilling across an intersection in Teneriffe, just north of the CBD, while there’s reports of water over the left and right lanes on Ann Street in Fortitude Valley.

Water is spilling across an intersection at Teneriffe. (Nine)

Water has entered front yards at Wynnum. (Nine)

Earlier, NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin said it had been inundated with calls since the severe weather event began at the end of last week.

“We’ve had about 150 volunteers out on the street overnight working with their communities to help them out,” Mr Austin told Today.

“As always we ask that people don’t drive through flood waters and work with our crews and our partner agency crews on the ground to look after their own safety.

“The bureau has issued a number of flood watch messages for a range of catchments, right across that northern zone – anybody living up in that area needs to be aware of what is going on around them. Listen to the warnings.”

There are more than 1000 homes in Brisbane without power.

The BoM has issued flood warnings for the Tweed River, Wilsons River, and Bellinger River areas of NSW.

Since 9am yesterday steady showers have brought 188mm of rain at Maleny and 186mm at Upper Springbrook near the Queensland-NSW border.

As much as 100mm of rain is expected in Brisbane with up to 200mm likely for the Gold Coast hinterland.

Byron Bay’s Main Beach has been eroded by the wild weather. (Nine)

Weather bureau senior meterologist Dean Narramore said today’s focus would shift from “Brisbane all the way down to Yamba, in north-east NSW”.

“We’ll see a big king tide today and very high tides again tomorrow,” Mr Narramore told Today.

An on-shore push of water will see that beach erosion continue throughout the week and “bring additional high surf and damaging surf to the East Coast”.

Heavy rain triggered flash flooding across much of the region. ()

Beaches across the region have been closed, as large swell generates dangerous surf conditions.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate urged all swimmers and surfers to steer clear of the water for the next two days.

“I don’t even recommend an experienced surfer to be out there because things change so quickly,” Mr Tate said.

“Driving past, it’s not very good surf anyway – it’s choppy, the undercurrent is strong, so really I’d say chill out and give it another to 48 hours.”

Waves of up to four metres have been recorded off the Gold Coast. ()