EU funded security research has distributed €1.15B and funded 714 projects but scrutiny and criticism appears to be sidelined in the quest for new tech (The Guardian)

Isaac Novak
EU funded security research has distributed €1.15B and funded 714 projects but scrutiny and criticism appears to be sidelined in the quest for new tech  —  EU science funding is being spent on developing new tools for policing and security.  But who decides how far we need to submit to artificial intelligence?

