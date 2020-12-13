The Guardian:
EU funded security research has distributed €1.15B and funded 714 projects but scrutiny and criticism appears to be sidelined in the quest for new tech — EU science funding is being spent on developing new tools for policing and security. But who decides how far we need to submit to artificial intelligence?
