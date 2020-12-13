Eskom suspends load shedding on Sunday

Eskom has suspended load shedding as its emergency reserves recovered overnight. (iStock).
Eskom has suspended load shedding as its emergency reserves
recovered overnight.
The power utility however urged the public to continue using
electricity sparingly, saying that the power system remained severely
constrained. Some 10 661MW of capacity was unavailable due to unplanned
maintenance, over and above the 8 229MW which was offline for planned
maintenance.
“Eskom is pleased to announce that no load shedding
will be implemented today as the emergency generation reserves have
sufficiently recovered overnight. Eskom thanks the people for their
understanding and support during the implementation of load shedding,” it
wrote in a statement.
On Friday night, Eskom had planned to implement Stage 2 load
shedding throughout the weekend. But on Saturday afternoon it said this would
be reduced this to Stage 1 on Sunday as its emergency generation reserves
started to show significant recovery.
When it announced the complete suspension of load shedding
on Sunday morning, the power utility said it will communicate timeously to
South Africa should there be any significant changes to the power system that
may necessitate load shedding again.
