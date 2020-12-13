Eskom suspends load shedding on Sunday

Eskom has suspended load shedding as its emergency reserves

recovered overnight.

The power utility however urged the public to continue using

electricity sparingly, saying that the power system remained severely

constrained. Some 10 661MW of capacity was unavailable due to unplanned

maintenance, over and above the 8 229MW which was offline for planned

maintenance.

“Eskom is pleased to announce that no load shedding

will be implemented today as the emergency generation reserves have

sufficiently recovered overnight. Eskom thanks the people for their

understanding and support during the implementation of load shedding,” it

wrote in a statement.

On Friday night, Eskom had planned to implement Stage 2 load

shedding throughout the weekend. But on Saturday afternoon it said this would

be reduced this to Stage 1 on Sunday as its emergency generation reserves

started to show significant recovery.

When it announced the complete suspension of load shedding

on Sunday morning, the power utility said it will communicate timeously to

South Africa should there be any significant changes to the power system that

may necessitate load shedding again.