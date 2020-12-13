Eastern Cape health MEC tests positive for Covid-19

Sindiswa Gomba and Zweli Mkhize.
- Eastern Cape
Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for Covid-19.
- This as
President Cyril Ramaphosa gears up to address the nation on Monday night.
- He address comes
after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize last week declared a second wave of
infections in South Africa.
Eastern
Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for Covid-19, her office
announced on Sunday evening.
“Her
Covid-19 results came back today, 13 December. The MEC is at home for isolation
as per the protocol of Covid-19,” department spokesperson Judy Ngoloyi
said.
She added
Gomba had advised all those whom she came directly into contact with to get
tested.
“She
has begun her isolation period commencing today. She is asymptomatic and will
continue with her duties working from home. MEC Gomba would like to urge people
to wear their masks, keep social distancing, wash and sanitise their hands
frequently.”
Gomba’s
infection comes under a week since Health Minister Zweli Mkhize declared South Africa
was in a second wave of infections.
READ | Covid-19: Eastern Cape also asks for beach closures this festive season
The Eastern
Cape together with the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were among the
provinces identified as second wave culprits.
reported that in a special live television broadcast on Wednesday night, 9
December, Mkhize said increases were seen in about six provinces.
The peak
age bracket of new cases in the past two days is between 15 and 19.
He said
the new cases were believed to be due to a large number of parties involving
young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions;
wearing of no masks and social distancing and hand sanitising also not taking
place.
Mkhize
said a report from KwaZulu-Natal showed the pattern was more widespread than
previously thought.
“This
inevitably leads to superspreader activities which spill over into the rest of
the country as the age group is highly mobile and the majority of the carriers
are largely asymptomatic,” he added.
Many of
the new cases have been associated with Ballito Rage events in KwaZulu-Natal.
Other
Rage events have been cancelled, and authorities on the Garden Route and in the
Cape metro have cancelled planned events as the emergence of a second wave
became clear.
However,
Mkhize and other health officials have urged the public to also continue to
exercise mitigating measures as many have stopped wearing masks and sanitising.