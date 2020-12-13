Eastern Cape health MEC tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for Covid-19.

This as

President Cyril Ramaphosa gears up to address the nation on Monday night.

He address comes

after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize last week declared a second wave of

infections in South Africa.

Eastern

Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for Covid-19, her office

announced on Sunday evening.

“Her

Covid-19 results came back today, 13 December. The MEC is at home for isolation

as per the protocol of Covid-19,” department spokesperson Judy Ngoloyi

said.

She added

Gomba had advised all those whom she came directly into contact with to get

tested.

“She

has begun her isolation period commencing today. She is asymptomatic and will

continue with her duties working from home. MEC Gomba would like to urge people

to wear their masks, keep social distancing, wash and sanitise their hands

frequently.”

Gomba’s

infection comes under a week since Health Minister Zweli Mkhize declared South Africa

was in a second wave of infections.

READ | Covid-19: Eastern Cape also asks for beach closures this festive season

The Eastern

Cape together with the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were among the

provinces identified as second wave culprits.

reported that in a special live television broadcast on Wednesday night, 9

December, Mkhize said increases were seen in about six provinces.

The peak

age bracket of new cases in the past two days is between 15 and 19.

He said

the new cases were believed to be due to a large number of parties involving

young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions;

wearing of no masks and social distancing and hand sanitising also not taking

place.

Mkhize

said a report from KwaZulu-Natal showed the pattern was more widespread than

previously thought.

“This

inevitably leads to superspreader activities which spill over into the rest of

the country as the age group is highly mobile and the majority of the carriers

are largely asymptomatic,” he added.

Many of

the new cases have been associated with Ballito Rage events in KwaZulu-Natal.

Other

Rage events have been cancelled, and authorities on the Garden Route and in the

Cape metro have cancelled planned events as the emergence of a second wave

became clear.

However,

Mkhize and other health officials have urged the public to also continue to

exercise mitigating measures as many have stopped wearing masks and sanitising.