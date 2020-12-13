Eagles ‘have every intention’ to keep Carson Wentz?

Teams hoping to trade for struggling Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason can officially cross him off their list.

The Eagles reportedly “have every intention” to keep Wentz and “have him be a major part of their team,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Philadelphia believes the 27-year-old can return to the quarterback he once was.

While the Eagles have a number of issues, Wentz has arguably been the biggest problem. In 12 games, the North Dakota St. product is 3-8-1, completing 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. Wentz’s picks lead the NFL, as do his sacks (50).

The Eagles must make a decision on Wentz’s future very soon. His four-year, $128 million contract kicks in next season and, right now, it’s looking like one of the worst contracts in the NFL.

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will start for the Eagles on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. If he plays well, it’ll make Philadelphia’s looming decision much more difficult.

Still, it appears the Eagles are willing to give Wentz one more shot next season before making any drastic changes at quarterback.