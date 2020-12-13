Do the Ravens play today? NFL schedule, start time for Week 14 game vs. Browns

Lisa Witt
2

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson will help conclude Week 14 when they travel to Cleveland to play on Monday Night Football.

The Browns (9-3) hold an edge on Baltimore (7-5) in the AFC North entering the showdown, which will be Jackson’s second game back from the COVID-19/reserve list. The Ravens will need Jackson to be sharp to string wins together down the stretch in the hopes of squeaking into the playoffs in a competitive AFC wild card race.

Here’s more to know about when the Ravens will be playing in Week 14, along with a look at the entire Week 14 NFL schedule.

Do the Browns play today?

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 14
  • Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Ravens are getting used to playing during the week. In Week 12, a rescheduled game against Pittsburgh took place on a Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET. Then Baltimore played on Tuesday in Week 13 before this Monday night appearance in Week 14. 

The Browns play their second and final prime-time game of the season in Week 14 after also featuring on Thursday night in Week 2 against the Bengals.

Ravens schedule 2020

WeekOpponent
1vs. Browns
2at Texans
3vs. Chiefs
4at WFT
5vs. Bengals
6at Eagles
7BYE
8vs. Steelers
9at Colts
10at Patriots
11vs. Titans
12at Steelers
13vs. Cowboys
14at Browns
15vs. Jaguars
16vs. Giants
17at Bengals

What channel is Browns vs. Ravens on?

  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

This game will get the usual “Monday Night Football” treatment, which means a three-man broadcast booth of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Lisa Salters joins them as the sideline reporter.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Washington on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

NFL schedule Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 10

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Patriots at Rams8:20 p.m.Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV  

Sunday, Dec. 13

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Vikings at Buccaneers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cardinals at Giants1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Chiefs at Dolphins1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Titans at Jaguars1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Cowboys at Bengals1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Texans at Bears1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Panthers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Seahawks4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Colts at Raiders4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
WFT at 49ers4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Saints at Eagles4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons at Chargers4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Packers at Lions4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Steelers at Bills8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 14

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Ravens at Browns8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

