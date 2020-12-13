Do the Ravens play today? NFL schedule, start time for Week 14 game vs. Browns

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson will help conclude Week 14 when they travel to Cleveland to play on Monday Night Football.
The Browns (9-3) hold an edge on Baltimore (7-5) in the AFC North entering the showdown, which will be Jackson’s second game back from the COVID-19/reserve list. The Ravens will need Jackson to be sharp to string wins together down the stretch in the hopes of squeaking into the playoffs in a competitive AFC wild card race.
Here’s more to know about when the Ravens will be playing in Week 14, along with a look at the entire Week 14 NFL schedule.
Do the Browns play today?
- Date: Monday, Dec. 14
- Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET
The Ravens are getting used to playing during the week. In Week 12, a rescheduled game against Pittsburgh took place on a Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET. Then Baltimore played on Tuesday in Week 13 before this Monday night appearance in Week 14.
The Browns play their second and final prime-time game of the season in Week 14 after also featuring on Thursday night in Week 2 against the Bengals.
Ravens schedule 2020
|Week
|Opponent
|1
|vs. Browns
|2
|at Texans
|3
|vs. Chiefs
|4
|at WFT
|5
|vs. Bengals
|6
|at Eagles
|7
|BYE
|8
|vs. Steelers
|9
|at Colts
|10
|at Patriots
|11
|vs. Titans
|12
|at Steelers
|13
|vs. Cowboys
|14
|at Browns
|15
|vs. Jaguars
|16
|vs. Giants
|17
|at Bengals
What channel is Browns vs. Ravens on?
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN App, fuboTV
This game will get the usual “Monday Night Football” treatment, which means a three-man broadcast booth of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Lisa Salters joins them as the sideline reporter.
In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Washington on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.
NFL schedule Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 10
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Patriots at Rams
|8:20 p.m.
|Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV
Sunday, Dec. 13
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Vikings at Buccaneers
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Cardinals at Giants
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Chiefs at Dolphins
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Titans at Jaguars
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Cowboys at Bengals
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Texans at Bears
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Broncos at Panthers
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Jets at Seahawks
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Colts at Raiders
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|WFT at 49ers
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Saints at Eagles
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Falcons at Chargers
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Packers at Lions
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Steelers at Bills
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC, fuboTV
Monday, Dec. 14
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Ravens at Browns
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN, fuboTV