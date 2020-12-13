Do the Browns play today? NFL schedule, start time for Week 14 game vs. Ravens

The Browns don’t play until the final game of Week 14, when they host the Ravens (7-5) on Monday Night Football in an AFC North showdown.

Cleveland (9-3) is coming off a comprehensive win in Week 13 over the Titans, a victory which featured a franchise-record 38 points in the first half that included four Baker Mayfield touchdown passes. Cleveland has secured its first winning season since 2007, and all that’s left is to ensure a spot in the playoffs.

Here’s more to know about when the Browns will be playing in Week 14, along with a look at the entire Week 14 NFL schedule.

Do the Browns play today?

  • Date:  Monday, Dec. 14
  • Start time:  8:15 p.m. ET

The Browns play their second prime-time game of the season in Week 14 after also featuring on Thursday night in Week 2 against the Bengals. Cleveland hosts the Ravens, who are getting pretty used to playing on week days.

Baltimore will now have a string of three consecutive games played on a Wednesday, a Tuesday and now finally a Monday.

Browns schedule 2020

WeekOpponent
1at Ravens
2vs. Bengals
3vs. WFT
4at Cowboys
5vs. Colts
6at Steelers
7at Bengals
8vs. Raiders
9BYE
10vs. Texans
11vs. Eagles
12at Jaguars
13at Titans
14vs. Ravens
15at Giants
16at Jets
17vs. Steelers

What channel is Browns vs. Ravens on?

  • TV channel:  ESPN
  • Live stream:  ESPN App, fuboTV

This game will get the usual “Monday Night Football” treatment, which means a three-man broadcast booth of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Lisa Salters joins them as the sideline reporter.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Washington on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game .

NFL schedule Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 10

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Patriots at Rams8:20 p.m.Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV  

Sunday, Dec. 13

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Vikings at Buccaneers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cardinals at Giants1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Chiefs at Dolphins1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Titans at Jaguars1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Cowboys at Bengals1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Texans at Bears1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Panthers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Seahawks4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Colts at Raiders4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
WFT at 49ers4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Saints at Eagles4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons at Chargers4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Packers at Lions4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Steelers at Bills8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 14

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Ravens at Browns8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

