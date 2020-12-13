Do the Browns play today? NFL schedule, start time for Week 14 game vs. Ravens

The Browns don’t play until the final game of Week 14, when they host the Ravens (7-5) on Monday Night Football in an AFC North showdown.

Cleveland (9-3) is coming off a comprehensive win in Week 13 over the Titans, a victory which featured a franchise-record 38 points in the first half that included four Baker Mayfield touchdown passes. Cleveland has secured its first winning season since 2007, and all that’s left is to ensure a spot in the playoffs.

Here’s more to know about when the Browns will be playing in Week 14, along with a look at the entire Week 14 NFL schedule.

WEEK 14 NFL PICKS:

Against the spread | Straight-up predictions

Do the Browns play today?

Date: Monday, Dec. 14

Monday, Dec. 14 Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Browns play their second prime-time game of the season in Week 14 after also featuring on Thursday night in Week 2 against the Bengals. Cleveland hosts the Ravens, who are getting pretty used to playing on week days.

Baltimore will now have a string of three consecutive games played on a Wednesday, a Tuesday and now finally a Monday.

Browns schedule 2020

Week Opponent 1 at Ravens 2 vs. Bengals 3 vs. WFT 4 at Cowboys 5 vs. Colts 6 at Steelers 7 at Bengals 8 vs. Raiders 9 BYE 10 vs. Texans 11 vs. Eagles 12 at Jaguars 13 at Titans 14 vs. Ravens 15 at Giants 16 at Jets 17 vs. Steelers

What channel is Browns vs. Ravens on?

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

This game will get the usual “Monday Night Football” treatment, which means a three-man broadcast booth of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Lisa Salters joins them as the sideline reporter.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Washington on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game .

NFL schedule Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 10

Game Time (ET) TV channel Patriots at Rams 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Dec. 13

Game Time (ET) TV channel Vikings at Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cardinals at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Chiefs at Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Titans at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cowboys at Bengals 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Texans at Bears 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Panthers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Colts at Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV WFT at 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Saints at Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Falcons at Chargers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Packers at Lions 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Steelers at Bills 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 14