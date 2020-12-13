Dionne Warwick Responded To The “SNL” Sketch About Her

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Dionne Warwick, please never log out of Twitter dot com.

Last night, Ego Nwodim starred in a “Dionne Warwick Talk Show” sketch, which paid homage to the Grammy winner and the way she’s been absolutely killin’ it on social media lately.

If you’re not quite sure what I’m talking about, Dionne recently joined Twitter and, well, she’s using is to flawlessly ask celebs the questions we’ve all been wondering and spread a little love.

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.

Kenan Thompson has been on SNL for as long as I’ve been alive. A very talented and funny young man.

Kenan Thompson has been on SNL for as long as I’ve been alive. A very talented and funny young man.

You can read more about her perfect Twitter content here.

The sketch took inspiration from these incredible interactions, bringing celebrities onto the show for Dionne to ask more 🔥burning questions🔥 to IRL. This episode’s guests included Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Well, Dionne took to Twitter once again to share her thoughts with the world, and it was so, so pure:

This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you, @nbcsnl. That young lady’s impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs? 😂❤️ https://t.co/CClR1Kly6C

This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you, @nbcsnl. That young lady’s impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs? 😂❤️ https://t.co/CClR1Kly6C

Ego responded by thanking the folks who made the sketch possible and wishing Dionne the happiest of birthdays:

Absolute role of my dreams right here! Thank you @annadrezen and Alison Gates for helping me write this. Happy birthday @_DionneWarwick and thank you for being so perfectly you ❤️ big shoutout to @BrittaniWarrick too ❤️ https://t.co/qqLrvGzkzX

Absolute role of my dreams right here! Thank you @annadrezen and Alison Gates for helping me write this. Happy birthday @_DionneWarwick and thank you for being so perfectly you ❤️ big shoutout to @BrittaniWarrick too ❤️ https://t.co/qqLrvGzkzX

Dionne, of course, closed out the interaction in the sweetest way possible:

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR