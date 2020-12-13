Dionne Warwick Responded To The “SNL” Sketch About Her

Dionne Warwick, please never log out of Twitter dot com.
Last night, Ego Nwodim starred in a “Dionne Warwick Talk Show” sketch, which paid homage to the Grammy winner and the way she’s been absolutely killin’ it on social media lately.
If you’re not quite sure what I’m talking about, Dionne recently joined Twitter and, well, she’s using is to flawlessly ask celebs the questions we’ve all been wondering and spread a little love.
The sketch took inspiration from these incredible interactions, bringing celebrities onto the show for Dionne to ask more 🔥burning questions🔥 to IRL. This episode’s guests included Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, and Machine Gun Kelly.
Well, Dionne took to Twitter once again to share her thoughts with the world, and it was so, so pure:
Ego responded by thanking the folks who made the sketch possible and wishing Dionne the happiest of birthdays:
Dionne, of course, closed out the interaction in the sweetest way possible:
