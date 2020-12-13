Did Bitcoin just bottom? BTC reclaims $19K as new rally gains steam By Cointelegraph

Did Bitcoin just bottom? BTC reclaims $19K as new rally gains steam
The price of (BTC) has started to rally once again on Dec. 13, rising above $19,200 after dropping to sub-$17,600 on Friday. The significant increase in buyer demand in that area indicates that BTC may have just seen a short-term bottom.
When Bitcoin initially dropped to around $17,700, on-chain analysts, including Edward Morra and Nik Yaremchuk, pinpointed large buy orders on Bitfinex and Coinbase.
