Denzel Washington Told Chadwick Boseman To Marry Simone Ledward

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

“I said, ‘Man, you need to put a ring on that finger.'”

Denzel Washington produced the film, and it’s based on the play by August Wilson, who also wrote Fences.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Denzel directed and starred in the film adaptation of Fences, which won Viola Davis her first Oscar. They also both won Tony awards for starring in the play.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Denzel spoke about working with Chadwick and shared the advice he gave him regarding his relationship with his then-girlfriend Simone Ledward.

According to him, Simone was on set with Chadwick while he worked on the movie. Chadwick had been receiving treatment for colon cancer, which Denzel didn’t know about at the time.


Sarah Morris / Getty Images

“I used to watch how she took care of him, and I actually said to him, I said, ‘Man, you know, you need to put a ring on that finger,'” said Denzel. “She kept her eye on him and she watched him. And I’m like, ‘Man, she loves that guy.'”


Eric Mccandless / Walt Disney Television via Getty

Chadwick and Simone were pretty private about their relationship, so hearing that from someone who saw their love first-hand is pretty damn moving.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The couple got engaged in October 2019, and got married before he died.

Denzel was also asked about paying Chadwick’s tuition for an acting program back when the latter was attending Howard University, and said he felt it was his responsibility.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage

“It’s our job to pass the baton and share what we know. It’s my job, that’s the way I look at it. You can’t take it with you, so all you can do it leave it here.”

“He did all he could do with what he was given,” said Denzel about Chadwick. “And he left it here for us to enjoy. Chad will live forever, period.”


Jesse Grant / Getty Images

A fitting tribute from a fellow icon.

You can watch the whole segment — which features more on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Denzel’s plans for future August Wilson adaptations — right here:

View this video on YouTube


CBS

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 18.

