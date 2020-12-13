Danielle Haim Struggles to Write New Music Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The guitarist and drummer of Haim opens up about her struggles with lack of inspiration as she tried to write new songs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Danielle Haim has struggled to write music amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 31-year-old guitarist and drummer, who is in the band Haim with her sisters Este and Alana, admitted the uncertainty of 2020, including the ongoing pandemic, has left her suffering with a lack of inspiration and she has found it hard to pen new music.

She told The Guardian newspaper, “I rallied, I tried to write music the last couple of months, but it’s so difficult for me to do it, I don’t know what’s going on. For my sisters and I, it is just about showing up and willing that something happens, but it’s been hard. I feel privileged not having children – I’m trying to imagine what it would have been like if I had kids.”

Danielle also spoke about how the pandemic affected Haim’s plans to tour their latest album, calling it a “bummer.”

She said, “We made our album in a room, playing together, more than we’ve done on any other album we’ve put out. We had all these ideas about how we were going to tour it, we booked a whole tour and festivals – we were going to do a whole deli tour and the night Tom Hanks came out with the news that he had coronavirus, we were in (Washington) D.C. in a small deli performing a stripped-down set. It was wild. So just releasing something and not having that dialectical experience with a crowd about this music we’ve been working on for a year, that was a bummer.”