Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals live stream: How to watch the game online anywhere

It’s unfortunate, but this game will likely be all about style points and second chances with both teams struggling with backups at Quarterback. The Dallas Cowboys head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. Only for this game, there’s no rookie Joe Burrow, and no Dak Prescott. Either way, it’ll still be worth a watch, especially for Bengals fans who want to see Dalton play again.

For those unaware, the Cowboys are led by backup QB Andy Dalton, who’s looked average at best so far in 2020. He spent his first nine NFL seasons in Cincinnati, which means he’ll be facing a familiar foe this week. Obviously, a lot has changed within the Bengals organization since Andy left, but if there’s one team he can have a solid day against, this is it.

However, the Bengals are actually heavily favored to win this week and beat Dallas without much of a struggle. And while we think the game will be closer than that, maybe Vegas knows something we don’t.

This entire season went up in flames for both of these teams fairly early on, with the Cowboys sitting at 3-9 vs the Bengals and a 2-9-1 record. So as we said above, this game is about second chances, or for backups and 2nd string players to finally get playing time to show coaches what they’re worth. At the end of the day, it’s still an important game for several reasons within each division, so here’s how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.

Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals: Where and when?

Andy Dalton and the Cowboys travel to Paul Brown Stadium to face the Bengals at home. This is an afternoon game so kickoff is at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Fox. If you’re in the UK that’s a nice evening game for you.

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals online from outside your country

If you’re a big NFL fan living in the US, UK, Australia, or even Canada we’ll have more information for you in a moment. But first, for those that are geo-locked in any region or can’t watch it using regular means, we’ll show you how to watch it from anywhere.

