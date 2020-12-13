Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals live stream: How to watch the game online anywhere

It’s unfortunate, but this game will likely be all about style points and second chances with both teams struggling with backups at Quarterback. The Dallas Cowboys head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. Only for this game, there’s no rookie Joe Burrow, and no Dak Prescott. Either way, it’ll still be worth a watch, especially for Bengals fans who want to see Dalton play again.
For those unaware, the Cowboys are led by backup QB Andy Dalton, who’s looked average at best so far in 2020. He spent his first nine NFL seasons in Cincinnati, which means he’ll be facing a familiar foe this week. Obviously, a lot has changed within the Bengals organization since Andy left, but if there’s one team he can have a solid day against, this is it.
However, the Bengals are actually heavily favored to win this week and beat Dallas without much of a struggle. And while we think the game will be closer than that, maybe Vegas knows something we don’t.
This entire season went up in flames for both of these teams fairly early on, with the Cowboys sitting at 3-9 vs the Bengals and a 2-9-1 record. So as we said above, this game is about second chances, or for backups and 2nd string players to finally get playing time to show coaches what they’re worth. At the end of the day, it’s still an important game for several reasons within each division, so here’s how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.
Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals: Where and when?
Andy Dalton and the Cowboys travel to Paul Brown Stadium to face the Bengals at home. This is an afternoon game so kickoff is at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Fox. If you’re in the UK that’s a nice evening game for you.
How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals online from outside your country
If you’re a big NFL fan living in the US, UK, Australia, or even Canada we’ll have more information for you in a moment. But first, for those that are geo-locked in any region or can’t watch it using regular means, we’ll show you how to watch it from anywhere.
In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs(Virtual Private Network) come in handy. These services allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that’s back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want, without blackouts.
VPNs are very easy to use, not to mention provide an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the strong security, ease of use, and overall speed. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Bengals vs Cowboys game this weekend.
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals online in the U.S.
The Dallas game is on FOX this week. As you probably know, this makes it easy to watch with a cable package or the Fox Sports app. You can stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet, or even use the free Yahoo Sports app.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offers FOX Sports. We always suggest FuboTV because they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick-off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service ASAP.
How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals live in the UK
Those in the UK can use the Sky Sports NFL Channel, which shows about six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday. The RedZone is your best bet.
Sadly, Sky Sports isn’t showing the Cowboys vs Bengals this week. The next Dallas game on Sky Sports is when they host the 49ers on December 21st. However, you can watch this Sunday’s game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
The reason we suggest getting a Game Pass Pro subscription is that it’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts). Including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you’re not home. That way you can log-in to a UK or US IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting at home.
How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals live in Canada
Bengals fans in Canada can see games exclusively on the streaming service DAZN. They’ll be offering the entire 2021/21 NFL season, but sadly, it’s only the regular season.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network including Champions League Soccer and Premier League. If the game gets sloppy, just watch the RedZone instead.
How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals live in Australia
And finally, we want to end by explaining how you can watch NFL games in Australia. Thanks to a deal with the NFL, ESPN has all the coverage. You can easily access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports and the majority of Foxtel’s TV packages offer it too.
So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe to one of these services, try a free trial, or get a VPN so you don’t have to miss any of the action this NFL Sunday.
