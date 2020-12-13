D.C. police investigating vandalism of Black churches during pro-Trump rallies

Groups of people tore down a Black Lives Matter banner and sign from historic Black churches in downtown Washington, D.C., and set one ablaze as Saturday night clashes between pro-Donald Trump supporters and counter-demonstrators erupted into violence and arrests.

Police on Sunday said they were investigating the incidents at the Asbury United Methodist Church and Metropolitan A.M.E. Church as potential hate crimes, which one religious leader likened to a cross burning.

“This weekend, we saw forces of hate seeking to use destruction and intimidation to tear us apart,” District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said Sunday. “We will not let that happen.”

A video posted on Twitter showed a group of men appearing to take down a BLM banner at the Metropolitan A.M.E. Church as others in the crowd shout, “Whose streets? Our streets.”

Another video showed people pouring an accelerant on a BLM banner and setting it ablaze in the street as others cheered and cursed Antifa, a left-wing, anti-fascist movement in the U.S. Someone walked up about a minute later and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

“It pained me especially to see our name, Asbury, in flames,” Rev. Dr. Ianther M. Mills, the senior pastor at Asbury church, said in a statement on Sunday. “For me it was reminiscent of cross burnings. Seeing this act on video made me both indigent and determined to fight the evil that has reared its ugly head.”

She added, “We will move forward, undaunted in our assurance that Black Lives Matter and we are obligated to continue to shout that truth without ceasing.”

A member of the neo-fascist Proud Boys group was detained by law enforcement in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night. (Brendan Gutenschwager/@BGOnTheScene/Reuters)

The incidents came following rallies in support of Trump’s baseless claims that he won a second term as U.S. president, which also led to dozens of arrests, several stabbings and injuries to police officers.

Police in the District of Columbia said they arrested nearly 30 people for a variety of offences — from assault and weapons possession to resisting arrests and rioting. The violence broke out after sundown Saturday.

Four men were stabbed at about 10 p.m. after a fight downtown, police said. At least one suspect, 29 year-old Phillip Johnson of Washington, was arrested on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. A police report obtained by The Associated Press said at least one of the victims identified Johnson as the person who stabbed him.

Eight police officers were also injured during the demonstrations, officials said.

Electoral college meets Monday to formally vote

The earlier rallies of mostly unmasked Trump loyalists were intended as a show of force just two days before the electoral college meets to formally elect Democrat Joe Biden as the 46th president. Trump, whose term will end Jan. 20, refuses to concede, while clinging to unfounded claims of fraud that have been rejected by state and federal courts, and on Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A pro-Trump demonstration last month, which drew 10,000 to 15,000 people to the capital, also ended late on a Saturday evening with scattered clashes between Trump’s allies and local activists near Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.

Members of the Proud Boys were among those marching on Saturday to protest the results of the Nov. 3 U.S. election. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

On Saturday, police took more steps to keep the two sides apart, closing a wide swath of downtown to traffic and sealing off Black Lives Matter Plaza.

But while Saturday’s rallies, including one on Freedom Plaza downtown, were smaller than on Nov. 14, they drew a larger contingent of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group known to incite street violence. Some wore bulletproof vests as they marched through town.

The group saw its profile raised after Trump in September famously told them to “stand back and stand by.”

After the rallies ended, downtown Washington quickly devolved into crowds of hundreds of Proud Boys and combined forces of Antifa and local Black activists — both sides seeking a confrontation in an area flooded with police officers. As dusk fell, they faced off on opposite sides of a street, with multiple lines of city police and federal Park Police, some in riot gear, keeping them separated.