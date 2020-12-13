Cyberpunk 2077 releases 1.04 hotfix update, also brings bug fixes and improvements to Xbox Series X|S

Cyberpunk 2077 is officially out, but it’s not without its fair share of known issues and bugs, which have caused a lot of headaches with potential players. Issues are particularly bad on consoles, with base Xbox Ones and PS4s struggling mightily with CD Projekt RED’s hyper-ambitious open-world RPG. To help address some of these glaring issues, CDPR is releasing the first (of hopefully many) hotfixes for Cyberpunk 2077 with hotfix update 1.04.

For those who could have been susceptible to epileptic seizures while playing Cyberpunk 2077, this hotfix appears to include the first step towards fixing that major issue.

New hotfix to #Cyberpunk2077 is now live on PlayStation consoles and PC. For Xbox systems, we are working to have the update out as soon as possible. Here is the list of changes: https://t.co/k11sRdeI6g pic.twitter.com/RYDG2pMNRM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 11, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 has a ton of potential and is truly a special world and project, which we note in our Cyberpunk 2077 review, but the numerous glitches have been a serious detriment to the game’s playability for players. This hotfix is all about fixing bugs, especially with quests, and should hopefully make the game more stable overall. The update is coming to PC and PS4 platforms first, but will come to Xbox One in the near future. This also applies to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as well as the PS5 via backward compatibility.

It’s safe to assume that CDPR is planning lots of updates of this nature, which will help make the game it probably should have been at launch.

That doesn’t mean the game isn’t impressive enough to win over millions of players, with Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly becoming profitable just off pre-orders. If the occasional bug and performance issue isn’t stopping you from enjoying your time in Night City, consider some of the Best Cyberpunk 2077 Merch to show off your excitement.

The full changelog for Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.04 hotfix includes:

Quests

Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press

Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime

Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way

Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE

Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left

Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy

Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals

Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway

Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M’ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission

Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence

Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River

Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm

Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River

Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love

Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc

Other quest fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the preview in weapon crafting

Visual

Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in

Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle

Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics

Performance & stability

Improved stability, including various crash fixes

Miscellaneous

Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude

Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with “Disable Copyrighted Music” feature toggled on

PC

Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client

Console