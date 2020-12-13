Cricket news, Josh Hazlewood backs the bouncer despite early summer carnage

Aussie paceman Josh Hazlewood has rubbished suggestions cricket needs to ban the bouncer, backing the technique as a necessary wicket-taking strategy.

In just eight days, the short ball delivery has knocked out Will Pucovski, Harry Conway and Ravi Jadeja, while up-and-comer Cameron Green suffered a freak concussion while bowling at the SCG on Friday.

It’s brought into question renewed thinking around the consequences of the bouncer and it’s implications on the health and safety of cricket players.

But speaking ahead of the opening Test in Adelaide, Hazlewood, who will face his own medicine in Australia’s tail, stood behind the short-ball and it’s ability to break an innings wide-open.

Will Pucovski goes down after being struck by a bouncer. (Getty) (Getty)

“I think it’s here to stay, to be honest,” Hazlewood said.

“I know when I’m going out to bat that’s what I’m facing. I think it’s an integral part of the game.

“It’s about getting the wickets and cleaning up that tail as quick as we can.

“If that’s the best option then we’ll go down that path.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins (Getty)

“We’re not looking to hurt anyone or injure anyone or hit anyone in the head.

“But it certainly brings about wickets quicker than not doing it.”

Australia will prepare to face India in the Test series Day-Night opener in Adelaide.