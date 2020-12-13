Cowboys vs. Bengals coverage map: Where can NFL fans watch the Week 14 game on TV?

Andy Dalton gets a chance at revenge in Week 14 when the Cowboys play at the Bengals.

Dalton spent the first years of his career with Cincinnati before joining Dallas in the offseason. Sunday’s game won’t matter much for playoff positioning with even the NFC East appearing out of the Cowboys’ reach. Instead, these two teams will be facing off to determine who picks higher in the 2021 NFL Draft.

For more info on if Cowboys-Bengals will be available to you on your local Fox affiliate at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 13, check out the map and information below, along with a full Week 14 NFL schedule.

NFL coverage map Week 14

Cowboys vs. Bengals

The Cowboys vs. Bengals game can be viewed in any of the green regions in the map above. If you’re outside of a blue region, these are the games you’ll see on Fox on Sunday:

Red: Vikings at Buccaneers

Blue: Cardinals at Giants

What channel is Cowboys vs. Bengals on?

The Cowboys at Bengals game will be broadcast on Fox in regions throughout the country, denoted in green in the map above. Some of the major metropolitan areas that will carry this game include Dallas, Cincinnati, Houston, Cleveland, Columbus, Oklahoma City and Memphis.

If you’re unsure which of your local channels is Fox, specific channel number information for your locality can be found here.

How to watch NFL games on TV out of market

If you live outside the desired area on the coverage map above, there are other legal ways to watch NFL games while out of market. One way is to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV. More information on that package is here.

In Canada, all NFL games can be viewed via DAZN. More information on that subscription process is here. Viewers can also subscribe to NFL Game Pass, which has full access to a replay of the game soon after the live broadcast ends.

NFL schedule Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 10

Game Time (ET) TV channel Patriots at Rams 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Dec. 13

Game Time (ET) TV channel Vikings at Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cardinals at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Chiefs at Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Titans at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cowboys at Bengals 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Texans at Bears 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Panthers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Colts at Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV WFT at 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Saints at Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Falcons at Chargers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Packers at Lions 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Steelers at Bills 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

