Cosmos and Blockstack hackathons offer glimpse into DeFi’s future By Cointelegraph

Cosmos and Blockstack hackathons offer glimpse into DeFi’s future
On Friday, blockchain projects Cosmos and Blockstack both announced winners of their respective HackAtom V and HackDeFi hackathons, each offering a glimpse into the coming wave of DeFi development — a vision including marked advances in tooling, interoperability, and composability.
While the overwhelming majority of decentralized finance (DeFi) development remains concentrated on , where over $16 billion in digital assets are currently locked by various DeFi Protocols, Cosmos and STX are currently the #25 and #59 ranked projects by marketcap and look to be fast risers eager to take a slice of Ethereum’s DeFi pie.
