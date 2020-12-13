College football updated polls: AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 15

Chaos got in one last shot before conference championship weekend.

That came in the form of a shocking 37-34 upset of LSU over No. 6 Florida. Thanks to a flying shoe, of all things. Regardless, the loss has a significant impact on the College Football Playoff, likely ending the Gators’ hopes of being one of the top four teams and nearly ensuring the current top four remain in the top four (albeit potentially in a different order).

WEEK 15 PROJECTIONS: Playoff | Bowls

Florida wasn’t the only team from the Sunshine State to suffer a demoralizing upset. No. 10 Miami was brutalized by 17th-ranked North Carolina in Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday; the 62-26 loss (yes, you read that correctly) will likely keep the Hurricanes from the Orange Bowl, even if both Clemson and Notre Dame end up making the Playoff.

Other than that, the only top-10 teams in action were Alabama and Georgia, who beat Arkansas 52-3 and Missouri 49-14, respectively. Elsewhere, Coastal Carolina (11-0) managed to overcome an upset bid by Troy to remain among the ranks of the unbeaten, and USC overcame a significant deficit to beat UCLA and keep their dreams of an undefeated Pac-12 championship alive.

Only one week remains before the Playoff committee unveils its semifinal matchups. Until then, Sporting News has you covered on the updated AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after Week 15:

College football polls updated after Week 15

Coaches Poll

Rank Team Points (No. 1 votes) W-L 1 Alabama 1,548 (60) 10-0 2 Notre Dame 1,481 (2) 10-0 3 Clemson 1,403 9-1 4 Ohio State 1,381 5-0 5 Texas A,amp;M 1,292 7-1 6 Cincinnati 1,213 8-0 7 Indiana 1,088 6-1 8 Iowa State 1,065 8-2 9 Georgia 1,038 7-2 10 Oklahoma 933 7-2 11 Florida 912 8-2 12 Coastal Carolina 884 11-0 13 USC 798 5-0 14 Northwestern 779 6-1 15 North Carolina 626 8-3 16 BYU 616 10-1 17 Iowa 526 6-2 18 Louisiana 510 9-1 19 Miami 488 8-2 20 Tulsa 365 6-1 21 Liberty 194 9-1 22 Oklahoma State 189 7-3 23 N.C. State 185 8-3 24 Texas 176 6-3 25 San Jose State 127 6-0

Moved in: No. 22 Oklahoma State; No. 25 San Jose State.

Dropped out: No. 22 Colorado; No. 25 Wisconsin.

Others receiving votes: Buffalo 102; Auburn 45; Army 35; Boise State 30; Marshall 29; Washington 22; Missouri 17; Colorado 17; Nevada 10; Wisconsin 8; SMU 7; Oregon 6; Utah 4; TCU 1.

AP Top 25

Rank Team Points (No. 1 votes) W-L 1 Alabama 1,550 (62) 10-0 2 Notre Dame 1,482 10-0 3 Ohio State 1,405 5-0 4 Clemson 1,388 9-1 5 Texas A,amp;M 1,286 7-1 6 Cincinnati 1,248 8-0 7 Indiana 1,140 6-1 8 Iowa State 1,059 8-2 9 Coastal Carolina 994 11-0 10 Georgia 968 7-2 11 Florida 940 8-2 12 Oklahoma 902 7-2 13 USC 774 5-0 14 BYU 724 10-1 15 Northwestern 691 6-1 16 North Carolina 631 8-3 17 Louisiana 566 9-1 18 Iowa 502 6-2 19 Miami 454 8-2 20 Tulsa 408 6-1 21 Texas 227 6-3 22 Liberty 184 9-1 23 Buffalo 183 5-0 24 N.C. State 147 8-3 25 San Jose State 124 6-0

Moved in: No. 24 N.C. State; No. 25 San Jose State.

Dropped out: No. 21 Colorado; No. 25 Wisconsin.

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 83; Marshall 47; Boise State 12; UCF 11; Washington 9; Army 9; Auburn 8; TCU 3; Appalachian State 1.