College football bowl projections for conference championship week

Bowl Season will be just as unpredictable from a scheduling standpoint as the 2020 college football regular season.
Some bowl games have been canceled. Some schools opted out of the postseason before it started. Bowl tie-ins will be fluid, and the number of games could change by the day.
That makes bowl projections almost impossible to figure out. Sporting News takes its last crack at them before conference championship weekend. Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State remain our picks for the College Football Playoff heading into the final weekend.
MORE: College Football Playoff Picture
This season’s semifinals are scheduled for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The Playoff championship game will be Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
With that, here are SN’s picks for Bowl Season, the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Day 6 heading into conference championship week:
College football bowl projections
*Denotes team that has accepted bowl bid
|Date
|Bowl
|Teams
|Dec. 19
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
|SMU* vs. Louisiana Tech
|Dec. 21
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|UAB vs. Liberty
|Dec. 22
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Toledo vs. San Diego State
|Dec. 22
|Boca Raton Bowl
|UCF* vs. FAU
|Dec. 23
|R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
|Rice vs. Appalachian State
|Dec. 23
|Montgomery Bowl*
|Memphis* vs. Western Michigan
|Dec. 24
|New Mexico Bowl
|Houston vs. Nevada
|Dec. 25
|Camellia Bowl
|Kent State vs. Georgia Southern
|Dec. 26
|Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
|UCLA vs. Wake Forest
|Dec. 26
|Cure Bowl
|Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo
|Dec. 26
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
|BYU vs. San Jose State
|Dec. 26
|LendingTree Bowl
|UTSA vs. Louisiana
|Dec. 26
|Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
|Army* vs. Oregon
|Dec. 26
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|West Virginia vs. Minnesota
|Dec. 28
|Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
|Tulane vs. Virginia
|Dec. 29
|Cheez-It Bowl
|TCU vs. Utah
|Dec. 29
|Valero Alamo Bowl
|Iowa State vs. Colorado
|Dec. 30
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|Penn State vs. N.C. State
|Dec. 30
|TransPerfect Music City Bowl
|Tennessee vs. Wisconsin
|Dec. 31
|Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
|Washington vs. Kentucky
|Dec. 31
|AutoZone Liberty Bowl
|Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
|Dec. 31
|Arizona Bowl
|Ball State vs. Boise State
|Dec. 31
|Texas Bowl
|Texas vs. Stanford
|Jan. 1
|TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
|Tulsa vs. Marshall
|Jan. 1
|Vrbo Citrus Bowl
|Auburn vs. Iowa
|Jan. 2
|TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
|Missouri vs. Miami
|Jan. 2
|Outback Bowl
|Ole Miss vs. Northwestern
MORE: Playoff scenarios that could come from championship weekend
New Year’s Day 6 projections
|Date
|Bowl
|Teams
|Dec. 30
|Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
|Oklahoma vs. Florida
|Jan. 1
|Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
|Cincinnati vs. Georgia
|Jan. 2
|PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
|USC vs. Indiana
|Jan. 2
|Capital One Orange Bowl
|Texas A,amp;M vs. North Carolina
College Football Playoff projections
|Date
|Bowl
|Teams
|Jan. 1
|Rose Bowl Game (CFP semifinal)
|Ohio State vs. Clemson
|Jan. 1
|Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinal)
|Alabama vs. Notre Dame
|Jan. 11
|CFP National Championship Game
|Alabama vs. Clemson