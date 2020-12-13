College football bowl projections for conference championship week

Lisa Witt
Bowl Season will be just as unpredictable from a scheduling standpoint as the 2020 college football regular season.

Some bowl games have been canceled. Some schools opted out of the postseason before it started. Bowl tie-ins will be fluid, and the number of games could change by the day.

That makes bowl projections almost impossible to figure out. Sporting News takes its last crack at them before conference championship weekend. Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State remain our picks for the College Football Playoff heading into the final weekend.

This season’s semifinals are scheduled for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The Playoff championship game will be Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

With that, here are SN’s picks for Bowl Season, the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Day 6 heading into conference championship week:

College football bowl projections

*Denotes team that has accepted bowl bid

DateBowlTeams
Dec. 19Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco BowlSMU* vs. Louisiana Tech
Dec. 21Myrtle Beach BowlUAB vs. Liberty
Dec. 22Famous Idaho Potato BowlToledo vs. San Diego State
Dec. 22Boca Raton BowlUCF* vs. FAU
Dec. 23R+L Carriers New Orleans BowlRice vs. Appalachian State
Dec. 23Montgomery Bowl*Memphis* vs. Western Michigan
Dec. 24New Mexico BowlHouston vs. Nevada
Dec. 25Camellia BowlKent State vs. Georgia Southern
Dec. 26Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla BowlUCLA vs. Wake Forest
Dec. 26Cure BowlCoastal Carolina vs. Buffalo
Dec. 26SERVPRO First Responder BowlBYU vs. San Jose State
Dec. 26LendingTree BowlUTSA vs. Louisiana
Dec. 26Radiance Technologies Independence BowlArmy* vs. Oregon
Dec. 26Guaranteed Rate BowlWest Virginia vs. Minnesota
Dec. 28Military Bowl Presented by PerspectaTulane vs. Virginia
Dec. 29Cheez-It BowlTCU vs. Utah
Dec. 29Valero Alamo BowlIowa State vs. Colorado
Dec. 30Duke’s Mayo BowlPenn State vs. N.C. State
Dec. 30TransPerfect Music City BowlTennessee vs. Wisconsin
Dec. 31Lockheed Martin Armed Forces BowlWashington vs. Kentucky
Dec. 31AutoZone Liberty BowlOklahoma State vs. Arkansas
Dec. 31Arizona BowlBall State vs. Boise State
Dec. 31Texas BowlTexas vs. Stanford
Jan. 1TicketSmarter Birmingham BowlTulsa vs. Marshall
Jan. 1Vrbo Citrus BowlAuburn vs. Iowa
Jan. 2TaxSlayer Gator BowlMissouri vs. Miami
Jan. 2Outback BowlOle Miss vs. Northwestern

New Year’s Day 6 projections

DateBowlTeams
Dec. 30Goodyear Cotton Bowl ClassicOklahoma vs. Florida
Jan. 1Chick-fil-A Peach BowlCincinnati vs. Georgia
Jan. 2PlayStation Fiesta BowlUSC vs. Indiana
Jan. 2Capital One Orange BowlTexas A,amp;M vs. North Carolina

College Football Playoff projections

DateBowlTeams
Jan. 1Rose Bowl Game (CFP semifinal)Ohio State vs. Clemson
Jan. 1Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinal)Alabama vs. Notre Dame
Jan. 11CFP National Championship GameAlabama vs. Clemson

