Cold case solved as DNA links maintenance worker to young mum’s murder

The cold case rape and murder of a young mother has been cracked 21 years after her body was found wrapped in plastic and dumped in a stairwell.

Jennifer Watkins was reported missing on November 6 in 1999 when she did not pick up her children after her shift at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Hairs, fibres and semen were found on the plastic used to wrap her body in, which has now been linked to hospital maintenance worker Ricky Severt.

Hospital maintenance worker Ricky Severt has been identified as Jennifer Watkins’ killer. (COLORADO SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Severt died in a car accident in 2001.

He had denied ever seeing Ms Watkins on the day her of disappearance but DNA from his surviving family members has satisfied investigators that he was the killer.

“After all these years, we are grateful to finally give Jennifer Watkins’ family the answers they deserve,” CSPD Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

Hospital maintenance worker Ricky Severt has been identified as Jennifer Watkins’ killer. (COLORADO SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT)