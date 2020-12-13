Cody Simpson reveals Olympic Games trial in swimming

Australian singer Cody Simpson has made a stunning announcement to his 4 million Instagram followers, revealing he has qualified for Olympic Games trials in swimming.

Simpson, 23, who recently split from fellow pop star Miley Cyrus, will hop off the stage and jump back into the water as he looks to add another big achievement to his impressive resume.

After 10 years in the entertainment industry, one which has seen him work alongside the likes of Justin Bieber, Flo Rida and appear in Nickelodeon films, Simpson will head back to the pool when in 2009 as a youngster, he won two gold medals at the Queensland Swimming Championships.

Simpson took to social media to reveal that after nearly 5 months of training, he has now qualified for a spot in the trials of the 100-metre butterfly event. Australian Olympic swim trials are scheduled for June next year, with the Tokyo Games scheduled to commence in July.

“I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now,” Simpson posted.

“Growing up competing, and then inevitably having to cut my career short as 13-year-old Australian champion when I was given an opportunity in music that I couldn’t refuse.

“I have had the chance to experience so much as a musician from touring in arenas around the world, releasing top 10 albums, playing a leading man on Broadway, publishing a work of poetry, travelling with and speaking at the United Nations on environmental and oceanic matters and much more.

“Now almost exactly 10 years later, here I am once more. For years I had been fuelled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to my first love, the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be my year to have a crack at training again.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson (Instagram)

“After only five months back in the water training with my incredible coach (Brett Hawke), I was able to take out a win and secure a spot at next years Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly.

“It is my greatest ambition to expand the limit and perceived notion of what’s possible for a man to achieve in a single lifetime, and I’m here to tell you can do absolutely anything if you are willing to work for it. I’m looking forward to seeing where this all takes me on the long road ahead!”