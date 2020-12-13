Cody Simpson Reveals He’s Qualified for His First Olympic Trials

In closing, Cody left his followers with one inspiring message. “It is my greatest ambition to expand the limit and perceived notion of what’s possible for a man to achieve in a single lifetime, and I’m here to tell you [sic] can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it. I’m looking forward to seeing where this all takes me on the long road ahead!”

The star’s dedication and focus on swimming comes four months after he and Miley Cyrus decided to break up after 10 months of dating. One day after they split, Miley released her single, “Midnight Sky,” and addressed their relationship on Instagram Live.

“…Two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be,” she shared back in August. “Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re out hanging out or getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re gonna continue to be friends.”

That same month, an insider shared the same sentiments as Miley, saying, “Cody felt like he was in a different place and wanted to be single. Miley started to get busy working on new music and their relationship fizzled out. Nothing bad happened and they still respect each other.”