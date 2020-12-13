Chris Pratt Shares Photo of Katherine Schwarzenegger With Baby Lyla

Chris Pratt shared the sweetest tribute to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her 31st birthday, her first birthday as a new mom, and gave fans another rare look at their baby daughter.

The 41-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star and the author and eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, in August. On Sunday, Dec. 13, Chris posted on Instagram a collage of photos of Katherine as a birthday tribute.

One of the pics shows her holding their now-4-month-old daughter, who is wearing a pink outfit and whose face is covered by a Santa Claus graphic, to which a fan joked, “Your baby looks a lot like Santa Claus.”

“Happy Birthday Sweetie!” Chris wrote. “You have brought so much light into my life. I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla.”

The actor, who also has an 8-year-old son from his previous marriage to Anna Faris, continued, “You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you.”

Katherine commented in response, “Awww I love you.”