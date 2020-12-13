Chloe From Chloexhalle Accused Of Getting Butt Surgery After Shocking Pics Leak!

Chloe Bailey from the group Chloexhalle is trending on social media today, has learned. People all over social media are speculating that the 22 year old singer got butt surgery.

The speculation all stated last night, when Chloe posted the following thirst trap image. The image showed a side view of the singing beauty – and her body looked mush much different.

To give you an idea, this is what she looked like just last year (on the left)

And here’s a recent music video showing Chloe’s pre-augmentation body.

Chloe x Halle are an R&B duo composed of sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey. At a young age, the sisters performed in minor acting roles before moving from Mableton, Georgia to Los Angeles in 2012. The two began posting music covers to YouTube and were discovered by Beyoncé, who became their mentor and later signed them to her label, Parkwood Entertainment. They subsequently released the EP Sugar Symphony (2016) and the mixtape The Two of Us (2017).

BEYONCE DOES HER OWN MAKEUP; DID SHE PASS OR FAIL??

The duo gained further prominence after starring in the sitcom Grown-ish (2018–present) and releasing their debut album The Kids Are Alright (2018), for which they earned two Grammy Award nominations including Best New Artist. In 2020, they released their second studio album Ungodly Hour, which earned them another three Grammy Award nominations.

The album’s lead single “Do It” became the duo’s first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

So what do you think, is that donk real or fake??